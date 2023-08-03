'This Has Pained My Eyes': Desi Man's Unusual Scooter Makeover Shocks Internet

Modifying two-wheelers is not uncommon for riding enthusiasts to enhance their travel experience. But this man has given a hilarious twist to vehicle modification which has the internet equal parts amused and concerned. When it comes to making changes, people tend to alter bike seats, headlights or even add updated features to the vehicle. Except for this man who opted to switch the entire physical dynamics of his scooty. Footage of the bizarre vehicle modification has begun circulating on Instagram leaving social media users in complete shock. The visual begins with a man navigating his scooter on a busy road.

But what is attention-worthy is that the position of his scooty handle is switched in the opposite direction. It is placed in the backward direction just below the vehicle’s front seat. Challenging the normal way, the man squeezes himself into the gap between the seat and the handle. He continues to ride the vehicle as onlookers record the bizarre scene on camera. Take a look at the video here:

A barrage of social media users estimated the scooter ride is evidently uncomfortable, leaving many to wonder about the chest pain he would have to endure after reaching his destination. Reacting to the clip, a user asked, “Why? Just why would you ruin a good scooter?" Another joked, “This guy has given a whole new meaning to wrong directions." One more joined the bandwagon writing, “This is the reason why women live longer than men. If he keeps up the stupidity, the scooty is sure to crash."

Meanwhile, a section of the internet seemed quite concerned about the rider’s safety. A user enquired, “Is this even legal? He sure is willing to risk his safety." Another said, “You can be creative but do not break the rules and harm others. This does put public safety at risk." One more added, “The visual has pained my eyesight. Why do people play with danger to show off their style? God, please bless this chap with common sense."

Then there were those who advised against attempting such stunts on busy roads to avoid creating a public nuisance. The footage has amassed over 47,000 views on Instagram.