This Heritage Transport Museum In Haryana's Nuh Made It To Limca Book Of Records, Thrice

India is known for its picturesque landscapes and popular tourist destinations, but amidst the well-trodden paths, hidden gems are waiting to be explored. One such unexplored treasure is Nuh, a district in Haryana, which is home to the country’s only Heritage Transport Museum. Despite being considered a backward district, Nuh has a surprise in store for visitors who venture off the beaten path.

Located approximately 4-5 kilometres away from Tawdu town on the Tawdu-Bilaspur road, the Heritage Transport Museum has quietly garnered attention and become a centre of attraction for locals and tourists alike. A true testimony to India’s rich transport history, the museum houses a remarkable collection that includes a 183-year-old palanquin and the 1932 vintage car Savele Phiran. Moreover, over 200 means of transport contribute to the ethereal beauty of the museum, ranging from aeroplanes and trains to bullock carts, horse carts, bikes, cars, scooters, cycles, indigenous jugaad, and even traffic-related books. Apart from this, a unique exhibit at the museum is the national flag that journeyed to the moon in 1971.

The museum’s distinctive identity has earned it a place in the Limca Book of Records for three consecutive years, from 2018 to 2020, a testament to its power to captivate visitors with its unusual and intriguing collection.

The Heritage Transport Museum, sprawling across an area of about 90 thousand square feet on Bilaspur Road in Nuh’s Tawdu sub-division, was founded in 2013 by Tarun Thakral. Tarun Thakral, the museum’s founder and trustee, was inspired during his time studying abroad by the museums he visited, fueling his passion for old vehicles. His hobby of preserving vintage vehicles led to the creation of this one-of-a-kind museum in the quaint district of Nuh in Haryana.

The museum’s inauguration was attended by the then Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and local MLA Aftab Ahmed, signifying the importance and appreciation bestowed upon this unique endeavour.

The Heritage Transport Museum stands as a testament to India’s rich transport heritage, shedding light on the country’s diverse means of transportation across centuries. Beyond showcasing the physical artefacts, the museum offers visitors a glimpse into the evolution of transportation, connecting the past to the present.