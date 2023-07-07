CHANGE LANGUAGE
This Hilarious Seesaw Hack To Build A Wall Reminds Us Of Bob The Builder

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 17:59 IST

Delhi, India

Four construction workers were seen using the hack. (Credits: Twitter)

Footage of what seems to be a self-built piece of equipment has taken Twitter by storm leaving multiple social media users laughing out loud.

In a world where almost everything is automated, this desi jugaad of construction workers has put modern inventions to shame. Footage of what seems to be a self-built piece of equipment has taken Twitter by storm leaving multiple social media users laughing out loud. In the video, four labourers at a construction site can be seen building a brick wall. When the height of the wall exceeded their reach, the men created a seesaw-like equipment using wooden planks to assist their work. Two men in the background move the planks with perfect coordination to help the remaining workers swiftly move the bricks on top.

The labourer seated at the bottom is transporting both cement and slabs to the person above him. Meanwhile, the latter continues to slather cement while controlling the position of slabs to complete their designated work. “Everything can be automated," reads the caption of the viral clip. Catch a glimpse of it here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered a thunderous response from desi users. While some lauded their “great synchronization," many erupted into massive laughter. But there were also those who believed the method used wasn’t efficient. A user commented, “Teamwork, the ones moving the boards are getting a workout for sure!"

Another joked, “They give sitting down on the job a whole new meaning!"

One more explained that the workers turned the job for 2 into a job for 4, “Whoever hired this team has paid an additional 2 labour cost."

A Twitterati while poking fun at the equipment asked, “Is this the kind of process where if one person doesn’t cooperate, the whole project comes to a halt?"

One more joined, “Haha love this! Can’t help but think of how funny it would be when one of them loses concentration."

The clip has been viewed by more than 2.6 million users on Twitter.

It remains unclear if this idea was original or copied, however, the footage has managed to entertain the internet.

What do you think of this desi jugaad?

