This Hotel In Madhya Pradesh Serves One Free Food Item To Every Customer

With changing times, Bundeli cuisines are losing their taste and variety, especially in high-end eateries. In villages, you can still occasionally get a whiff of the aroma of Bundeli meals, but in cities, Bundeli cuisine is completely scarce. However, despite that, in the city of Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, even today, you can taste the flavours of Bundeli dishes at the 63-year-old Langda Hotel.

The age-old hotel doesn’t need an introduction in the city, since it is known as the “first hotel in the city". The speciality of this hotel is that the food cooked here is 100 per cent pure and authentic. The rotis are cooked on a traditional stove, there is a taste of homely flavours in vegetables, lentils and rice. Langda Hotel is known for its unique style and authentic taste.

The special thing about this hotel is that it offers a free dish to every customer. You can have a full meal and fill your stomach with just Rs 25. Therefore, it is also called “Gareebon Ki Rasoi". If you look at the board where the name of the hotel is mentioned, the welcome logo is its identification.

The owner of the hotel, Sanjeev Dubey, said that Langda Hotel was established in 1960. Earlier, this hotel was located near Bahram Talkies. Since Sanjeev’s grandfather met with an accident and lost one of his hands, this hotel has been named Langada Hotel. In this era of inflation, they buy firewood from the market, and throughout the city, the cheapest meal is served at just 25 rupees.