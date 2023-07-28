This Hungary Road Lets You Listen To A Beautiful Music But On One Condition

People across the world are advised to drive within the permissible and right speed limits so that they can avoid accidents. Various organisations have devised unique ways to teach people about the importance of safe driving. A video in this context has been doing the rounds on Twitter. This clip claims that if you drive at the right speed, the roads in Hungary will sing to you! This video was tweeted on July 24. The clip opens up with a person driving a car; nothing unusual happens for the first few seconds.

The man is driving on Hungary’s Road 67, which is referred to as the musical road. A closer look at the video will reveal signs of some musical notes on the road as well. As the car proceeds a little further and passes through some signs, they make a musical sound. The other signs drawn on the road also make similar sounds that gradually culminate into a piece of pleasant music. The music stops when there are no signs, and the video also ends at this point. The video’s caption read, “Hungary’s musical road will sing to drivers going the right speed”. The clip has garnered more than 21 million views.

Hungary's musical road will sing to drivers going the right speed

Social media users appreciated the clip and one of them claimed, “If you’re wondering what song this is, it’s ‘Never gonna give you up’.” For those who don’t know, English songwriter and singer Rick Astley has provided vocals to this musical number.

If you're wondering what song this is it's, "Never gunna give you up"

Another user tweeted that he has driven on this road and Hungary is a beautiful country with wonderful folks. He also wrote something in Hungarian that translates to, “Great food, wine and weather. The beer is also very good.”

I've ridden on that road. Hungary is a beautiful country with wonderful folks.Nagyszerű étel, bor és időjárás. A sör is nagyon jó.

Road 67 was inaugurated in Hungary in 2019 and it is the main road that connects the city of Kaposvár and the M7 motorway. The road was installed in memory of the lead singer László Bódi aka Cipő of the band Republic. László Bódi was a composer and an actor, who died at the age of 47 on March 11, 2013, in Budapest, Hungary. When going over to the side of the road, a 30-sec snippet of the song Road 67 from the band can be heard.