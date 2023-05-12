This Incredible Moon Image, Created With 2,80,000 Photos, Is Out Of The World

Calling all selenophiles! Brace yourselves for an awe-inspiring treat. American Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has shared what he calls his “most detailed image" of the Moon, leaving social media users amazed. The photo, which is over one gigapixel in size, was created using two telescopes and over 2,80,000 individual photos. In a tweet, McCarthy shared the photo and encouraged users to zoom in for an incredible experience. “Using two telescopes and over 280,000 individual photos, I captured my most detailed image of our moon. The full size is over a gigapixel. Trust me, you’ll want to zoom in on this one," the tweet read.

Using two telescopes and over 280,000 individual photos, I captured my most detailed image of our moon. The full size is over a gigapixel. Trust me, you’ll want to zoom in on this one. pic.twitter.com/JQNAEVvmG1— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) May 11, 2023

The process of capturing and processing the images, then meticulously stitching them together to create the final product, likely took months of hard work and dedication. A video clip showcasing the zoomed-in version of the image is a testament to McCarthy’s laborious efforts. For those interested in viewing the full-sized image or purchasing a limited-edition fine art print, McCarthy has provided a link to his website.

The Astrophotographer comes with a warning. “If you want to download the full size image, I have it shared to my Patreon here. Just beware: it MAY break your computer (mine crashed at least a dozen times during the editing process),” wrote Andrew McCarthy.

If you want to download the full size image, I have it shared to my patreon here. Just beware: it MAY break your computer (mine crashed at least a dozen times during the editing process) https://t.co/VUjYIQK5PJ pic.twitter.com/XGZVPZsDrX— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) May 11, 2023

The response to McCarthy’s photo has been overwhelming, with people from all over the world sharing their appreciation for his work. Social media users were quick to praise McCarthy’s efforts, with many calling the image “beautiful". Some even had wonderful questions about the celestial body that they wanted to ask McCarthy. “Beautiful! I’m glad you added a (good-looking) watermark too so people will be less likely to steal your hard work,” wrote a Twitter user.

Beautiful! I’m glad you added a (good looking) watermark too so people will be less likely to steal your hard work— Titan86 (@Titanfan86) May 11, 2023

“Great photo. I never considered how impact craters have a higher frequency on particular areas of the moon, presumably reflecting catastrophic events that happened many light years away,” another tweet read.

Great photo. I never considered how impact craters have a higher frequency on particular areas of the moon, presumably reflecting catastrophic events that happened many light years away.— DR (@jdavidrogers) May 11, 2023

A user wrote, “Amazing work. I love the blue color of the mare. Never seen that feature before. An incredible composite image and I subbed to your Patreon.”

top videos

Amazing work. I love the blue color of the mare. Never seen that feature before. Incredible composite image, and I subbed to ur Patreon— Maatlock (@M4thD4d) May 11, 2023

GigaMoon, as it is called, is Andrew McCarthy’s “most epic image of the Moon to date”. It shows solidified lava lakes, worm-like collapsed lava tubes, permanently shaded canyons, and the patterns of impact craters on the surface of the Moon.