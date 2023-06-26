This Indian Man's Gesture At His Graduation Ceremony Will Make His 'Mummy' Proud

Graduation day is a big moment in any student’s life, and everyone loves to celebrate it in their own way. From cheering out loud to performing hook steps, often videos of students celebrating their academic achievements in unique way surface online. Among these incidents, one particular student grabbed our attention. During his graduation ceremony, a Sikh boy confidently exclaimed at the top of his voice, “Mummy Main Pass Ho Gaya" (Mom, I passed), expressing his accomplishment.

Many videos of Indian students studying abroad have been garnering popularity on social media platforms. These videos capture memorable moments from their graduation ceremonies, where students showcase their excitement in different ways. From cheering out loud to performing hook steps of Punjabi singers, students celebrate their academic achievements with excitement. Among these incidents, one particular student stood out with a unique act during his graduation ceremony. On the stage, a Sikh boy confidently exclaimed at the top of his voice, “Mummy Main Pass Ho Gaya" (Mom, I passed), expressing his accomplishment.

Nirmal Singh Gill has shared the video on his Instagram handle. The clip begins with the professor calling out the name of the young boy during the graduation ceremony. With confidence, the Sikh boy proceeds to walk across the stage while enthusiastically uttering the energetic line, to which the audience hooted. He then shook hands with the professor and proceeded. The caption of the video states, “Shukrana (Thankful)”

Watch the video here:

Posted just three days back, the hilarious video has gone viral on Instagram with over 11.1 million views, and 1.6 million likes and the count is only increasing. People congratulated the boy for his achievement.

A user wrote, “Mummy to aaj bahut happy hongi ki unka beta paas ho gya. Unko bharosa nhi tha ki beta paas ho jayega (Your mother will be very happy today that her son has passed. She didn’t believed that her son would pass.)

Another user mentioned the boy’s true happiness commenting, “People are laughing but this is true happiness."

A user who got motivated, said, “Bs ek din mujhe bhi kamyab hokr aese hi sbk samne bolna h ki mummy mene apka spna pura krdiya..apko vishwass nhi tha n pr mene krdikhaya (Just one day I will also be successful and tell my her proudly that mother, I have fulfilled your dream..you did not believe, but I showed you.)”

Many people also took the opportunity to extend their congratulations to his mother for her son’s accomplishment.