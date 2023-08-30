This Insulating Paint Could Stop You Cranking the AC or the Heater to Max

American researchers at Stanford have developed a range of low-emissivity paints in a range of colors that could help maintain buildings at room temperature all year round. Cool roofing is all the rage as heatwaves plague much of the planet. This technique involves painting roofs, building facades or city pavements (sidewalks, roads) white to reduce heat. White paint produces an “albedo" effect — that is it reflects the sun’s rays back towards the sky. This type of paint therefore absorbs heat, keeping cities and homes cooler. A team of engineers from Stanford University in the US state of California has used this very method to develop a paint that will deliver substantial energy savings in both summer and winter.

But the researchers have gone a step even further with their new innovation. Instead of being limited to the sober look of existing reflective paints on the market (mostly white or gray), they have come up with a universal category of low-emissivity color paints composed of an infrared reflective bottom layer and an infrared transparent upper layer in various colors.

“The colorful visual appearance ensures the aesthetical effect comparable to conventional paints," the Stanford engineers write in their paper. The research team tested their paints in white, blue, red, yellow, green, orange, violet and dark gray. The researchers claim that they are “10 times better than conventional paints in the same colors at reflecting high mid-infrared light," a release explains.

36% reduction in energy used for heating

To keep heat out of buildings, paint can be applied to exterior walls and roofs. Most of the infrared light passes through the color layer of the new paints, reflects off the lower layer and returns as light, without being absorbed by the building materials as heat. In winter, the process is reversed: to keep the heat in, the paints are applied to the interior walls.

Also read: Woman Buys, Returns, And Reclaims Mysterious Painting; Seeks Professional ‘Curse Cleansing’

Simulations carried out in medium-sized apartment buildings located in different climate zones in the USA showed that the paint would reduce total HVAC energy consumption by 7.4% over one year. “The new paints reduced the energy used for heating by around 36% in experiments using artificial, cold environments. They reduced the energy required for cooling by almost 21% in artificial warm conditions," explain the engineers.

Resistant to humidity and extreme heat, the paint range is not just designed to be used on buildings: it could also be used on trains or trucks used for refrigerated transport. However, these innovative products still need to be tested and improved before they can come onto the market. In particular, their creators are thinking about replacing the organic solvents currently used with water-based solutions, which are “more respectful of the environment."