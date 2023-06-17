This is How Much World's Smallest Restaurant in Italy Charges For A Meal

Who does not like eating in a restaurant? A fancy meal accompanied with a good cocktail or mocktail will always make your day. Now, an Italian restaurant has currently garnered traction on the internet for its size. Solo Per Due is located in the Province of Rieti and has shocked people because of the customers it can accommodate, which is only 2.

The restaurant is set in an area which is less than 500 square feet. Basically, it is a structural part of a rural 20th-century stone mansion. The cost of dining at Solo Per Due is approximately Rs 44,000.

The name itself translates to ‘Just for two’ and hence, it is more of a romantic restaurant. Another special thing about the restaurant is that it features a ‘Book of Thoughts’. This is where couples who come from all across the world share their memories and experiences.

The restaurant came into being after the owner got frustrated with typical restaurants. Basically, crowded places require us to stand in long queues.

According to a report by NDTV Swirlster, the gate of this place opens to a mesmerizing garden. It has palm trees originating from the Canary Islands to California. The property is completely surrounded by valleys where olive trees and vineyards grow in abundance. The structure has been renovated from what was originally the country house of the Latin poet Horace. Bringing an essence from that time, the rustic elements keep the place intact.

Despite being the smallest restaurant in the world, everything else here is maximalist. The restaurant is open every day of the year for both lunch and dinner. However, bookings can only be made on telephones. Once the booking is done, a confirmation 7 days prior to your dining experience is a must.

