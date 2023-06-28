This is What Happened When 13-year-old Boy Went to Explore 'Titanic' Wreck, Says 'I Fell Unconscious'

As the world is recovering from the Titan Submarine tragedy, Sebastian Harris has opened up about his experience. He was just 13-years-old when he descended 12,500 feet down the Atlantic Ocean to explore the wreck of the Titanic. He descended 12,500 feet down the Atlantic Ocean in 2005 and no one has broken his record since. Harris is now in his early 30s and he spoke to The Sun about his experience. He elaborated how a small glitch led him to lose consciousness during the dive. However, he regained consciousness immediately and was able to explore the wreck then.

He dived to the site with his father, G Michael Harris, in a Russian Mir II submersible in 2005. His voyage took 12 hours. Not just this but it also earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the youngest person ever to explore the Titanic wreck.

While speaking to The Sun, he explained, “During our dive, we had a small safety issue. Suddenly our oxygen levels started to drop and I fell unconscious while we were diving down.” He further added, “Fortunately my father and our pilot did not experience the same issue, otherwise it may have been fatal, and thankfully we had oxygen meters inside of the sub that were showing lower oxygen levels than normal. So we cranked it up and then I was back in the game.”

He spoke to the media house when the search for OceanGate’s Titan submersible was still underway. He theorised that the sub has suffered a catastrophic implosion. His theory was proved correct two days later.

“It seems like maybe they weren’t taking all available precautions and I think many folks in the industry will find that incredibly frustrating,” said Harris.

The submersible, named Titan, was carrying British billionaire Hamish Harding and Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, who also have British citizenship, on $250,000 tickets. Also on board is the company’s CEO, Stockton Rush, and a French submarine operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet, nicknamed “Mr Titanic" for his frequent dives at the site.