Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Said This During On-field Spat After IPL Match; Twitter Reacts

It’s no secret to any cricket enthusiast that things got pretty heated between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir after the RCB vs LSG match at Ekana Stadium. It’s been all over the internet and cricket fans are buzzing about it. However, everyone is dying to know what they actually said to each other. Yes, it’s not just about the scuffle itself, but the juicy details of their conversation that people are really curious about. Luckily, an eyewitness to the whole thing has spilled the beans on what went down on the field, and now the conversation is going viral on social media.

According to the eyewitness, who was present in one of the team dug-outs, the incident began when Kyle Mayers approached Virat Kohli and asked why he was constantly abusing their team. In response, Kohli reportedly retorted, “Why were you staring at me?"

The situation was escalating quickly when Gautam Gambhir stepped in and tried to diffuse the tension. “Gautam, sensing that things could turn ugly, pulled Mayers and told him not to have a conversation, when Virat made a comment. The heated exchange that followed seemed a bit juvenile," the witness shared with PTI.

“Gautam asked, ‘Kya bol raha hain bol’ (What were you saying?) and Virat replied, ‘Maine aapko kuch bola hi naahin, aap kyon ghus rahein ho’ (I haven’t said anything to you, why are you interfering?).

“Gautam responded, ‘Tuney agar mere player ko bola hai, matlab tune meri family ko gaali diya hai. (If you’ve spoken ill of my player, that’s like insulting my family) and Virat retorted with, ‘Toh aap apne family ko sambhal ke rakhiye’. (Then you take care of your family).

“Before they were separated, Gambhir had the final say, ‘Toh ab tu mujhe sikhayega…’ (So now I have to learn from you…)."

As soon as the conversation breakdown hit the internet, Twitter exploded with reactions from cricket fans.

One user wrote, “If LSG players are like Gambhir’s family, then even Virat was his family when they played for the Indian team. This Gambhir guy is unreal." Another fan commented, “‘Toh aap apne family ko sambhal ke rakhiye’ - Man thrashed him in just one line." While these tweets did provide some amusement to readers, the general sentiment was that the issue should be resolved soon.

Regardless, it appears that the off-field drama in cricket is just as volatile and unpredictable as the on-field action in the IPL 2023 matches.

