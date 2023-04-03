This is What Rs 20,000 IPL 2023 Ticket Gets You in Ahmedabad and We are Jealous

Cricket in India is more than just a sport; it’s a craze that is hard to put into words. This passion reaches new heights during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Fans go to great lengths to support their favourite teams and players, traveling long distances and enduring the scorching heat to witness the game live. But to what extent are fans willing to go for a match ticket? Recently, a man shared his experience of getting a premium suite ticket worth Rs. 20,000 at the grand opening ceremony of the 2023 season held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

A recent video shared on Instagram by user @submoun_geel showcases his lavish experience at the world’s biggest stadium during the CSK vs GT match. The video documents his journey from arriving in an electric car to entering the premium lounge, where he displays the GT merchandise like pillows, banners, and t-shirts. It also captures his clear view of the stadium from the lounge and the spectacular light show organised by the BCCI. Thus, the clip shows how an Rs. 20,000 premium suite ticket comes with luxurious amenities and offers an unmatched experience of watching a cricket match. It’s no surprise that cricket fans were left envious and in awe of the experience.

Even Shubman Gill, the star batsman for the GT team, joined in the fun and playfully expressed his jealousy in a comment that read, “Sahi hai bhai. Hame toh chal kar jana padta hai”, poking fun at the electric vehicle that was used to drop the VIP guests to their lounge.

However, other users were curious about the amenities provided under the premium suite ticket, including food and ticket availability. Some even made lighthearted jabs at the vlogger for spending so much on a ticket, with one user commenting, “This is how you waste money" while another joked that it was equivalent to their monthly salary.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2023 opening ceremony was a dazzling affair that left the audience mesmerised. It featured enthralling performances by renowned personalities like Arijit Singh, Tamanna Bhatia, and Rashmika Mandanna, which added to the already electrifying atmosphere of the event.

