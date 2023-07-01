This Kid's Tear-Stained Note To Brother Is Both Adorable And Heartbreaking

Ever fought with your siblings over stealing snacks? Avoiding the altercation can sometimes be inevitable but the internet is loving the idea of this little brother who managed to send his elder sibling into a massive guilt trap. It so happened that the man ended up finishing the little ones’ fruit snacks. People might expect a fistfight or even a temper tantrum but this one went out of the way to address the problem through peaceful means. All he did was leave a teary post-it note for the man to make him realize his mistake.

The note did not consist of a lengthy list of complaints instead it featured only three words that were enough to make a massive difference. “How could you?” the little brother asked writing on his Ben10 notepad. What melted his elder sibling’s heart were the teardrops visible on the paper. “I ate my lil brother’s fruit snacks and came home and found this,” the man captioned the photo of the Post-it alongside multiple crying emoticons. If his reaction is anything to go by, it seems that the younger ones’ protest definitely struck a chord making him regret his decision.

Take a look at it here:

i ate my lil brothers fruit snacks and came home and found this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2rpkT7vhp5— (t)iago *🦅 !💔 (@pinkpradaphone) June 27, 2023

The internet was quite moved by the sibling’s story, while many were keen to know if the little brother’s snacks were replaced, a few also enquired why and where the kid found the Ben10 post-its. A user commented, “Did you get him another bag at least.”

did you get him another bag at least— ٴٴs (@holysacrifice) June 29, 2023

Another highlighted, “Man really be heartbroken seeing his fruit snacks just done.”

man really be heartbroken seeing his fruit snacks just done— XenoCrelez (@XenoCrelez) July 1, 2023

A user who couldn’t keep up with the brother’s betrayal wrote, “I can’t with it being on a Ben 10 sticky note but the tears had me- His villain arc started in that moment.”

I can't with it being on a Ben 10 sticky note but the tears had me-His villain arc started in that moment — Saku/Rise (りせ) 🩷 (@SakuraKurima) June 30, 2023

One more said, “He started well, then the betrayal set in as he wrote, and by the end of the sentence he was drowning in tears even though the pen was heavy.”

He started well, then the betrayal set in as he wrote and by the end of the sentence he was drowning in tears even the pen was heavy 😭😭— Nande Lucas (@Nande_Lucas) June 30, 2023

Meanwhile, a user suggested, “You better replace his snacks, those tears man.”

You better replace his snacks, those tears man 😭🥹— † Tishellé ♡ (@_Tishelle_) June 30, 2023

More than twenty-four million Twitteratis have viewed their story but a section of the internet can not seem to get over the teardrops on the protesting note.

How’d you react?