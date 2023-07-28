This Las Vegas Hotel Has The World’s Most Expensive Room Worth Rs 61 Lakh Per Night

When renowned singer Belinda Carlisle said that ‘heaven is a place on Earth’, she probably meant it metaphysically. If we are left to interpret the song on our own, many would think she might be referring to the Empathy Suite Palms. Wondering why? Let us reveal. The Palms Casino Resort of Las Vegas has the most expensive hotel room in the world — named Empathy Suite Palms — with one night’s stay costing 75 thousand dollars, which is about Rs 61.50 lakh. Enes Yilmazer, a YouTuber, recently visited this location and revealed numerous revelations regarding the hotel. According to him, Damien Hirst, a well-known British architect, designed this hotel. His artwork alone is thought to be worth Rs 3 billion in this 9156 square-foot penthouse. One suite includes floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto the beauty of Las Vegas, a private pool, and two king-sized bedrooms.

The residential masterpiece is reserved exclusively for million-dollar casino rollers for a minimum of two nights. The hotel room is home to six of the artist’s notable installations, each showing his varied investigation of death as a key topic. The installations range from custom indoor furniture to wall decals, boasting the distinctive butterfly symbol from Damien Hirst’s inaugural exhibition in London in 1991. Winner/Loser, a white tank with two bull sharks dangling, is one of them. It is an installation that includes animal carcasses in formaldehyde-filled tanks from his most well-known series. The artwork, which is set perfectly into the wall and is situated behind a vibrant pool table in the game area, welcomes visitors as they approach the room.

Art lovers will also be delighted to learn that Damien Hirst personally participated in creating every corner of the room, with fabrics that reflect his characteristic designs, in addition to these superb works of art placed in various sections of the suite. For instance, the contemporary marble floor of the suite has 104 stone butterflies mixed into it, giving its interiors a modern appearance.

While the Empathy Suite has its patrons, many users feel it is too expensive and the decorations and supposed lavishness do not live up to the enormous cost of the hotel.