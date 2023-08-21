This Leopard’s ‘Back To Freedom’ Moment Is The Best Thing On The Internet Today

Be it humans or animals, no one likes to dwell in captivity. Just like humans strive to achieve freedom even in the littlest of things, animals too love the freedom of roaming in the wild. But since humans are the superior species, they often bring animals into captivity, locking them inside cages and taking them away from their natural habitat. But when someone does the exact opposite - setting the animals free in the wilderness, it surely turns into a heartwarming moment to watch. One such video is currently doing the rounds on the internet which shows a captured leopard, who strayed into human habitat, being released into the forest.

The video, dropped on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on August 20, has been gaining much traction on the microblogging platform. The IFS officer in the caption urged viewers to note the size of the leopard as he wrote, “This big cat is back to freedom. Yesterday’s 6 AM rescue mission from human habitat. Without any injury to humans or animals. Size of that leopard!”

This big cat is back to freedom. Yesterdays 6 AM rescue mission from human habitat. Without any injury to human or animal. Size of that leopard ! pic.twitter.com/07ES9TAFni— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 20, 2023

The video captured a massive truck and a car parked inside the premises of a dense forest. The caged hood of the truck was half open and in there, lay a huge leopard. Although the hood was open for the leopard to leap to freedom, the big cat appeared to be confused at first. But soon after, when the leopard was able to spot the open space, it decided to make its way into the forest. The leopard took a giant spring from the back of the truck and landed on the grassy forest floor, following which the spotted animal dashed inside its own habitat - the jungle.

The video soon made its way into the social media feeds of users who were left amused by the wonderful sight and reacted to the same in the comments. “Indeed the size of this gorgeous co-habitant. Hope he/she lives well to his/her old age & enjoys his/her freedom of movement, freedom of thought, and freedom of expression,” came one endearing comment. “When a scary scene becomes a scene of empathy, it’s called humane,” noted a user. “Very happy and interesting to see the right efforts in the right direction,” wrote a third impressed individual. Lauding the efforts of the team, another Twitterati remarked, “Kudos to all involved.”

