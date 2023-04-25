This Little Girl's Dance To Punjabi Folk Song Is An Absolute 10/10

Social media has given a platform for people to showcase their talent. No matter who you are, what’s your age and what’s your talent, a viral video is all you need to become a sensation online. In another such example, a little girl, showcasing her dancing talent with a performance to the popular Punjabi track Bhabho Kehndi E Singha Velna Liya by Surinder Kaur, has gone viral. The video has captured the attention of many viewers, who have been left amazed by the girl’s dance moves and confidence.

The little girl can be seen wearing her school uniform while energetically dancing to the upbeat Punjabi folk track. The video was shared on Instagram by a user who appears to be the girl’s dance teacher. The caption posted with the clip revealed the girl’s name and other details.

“She’s in UKG class her name is Vaarya. I’m really surprised by her expression. You also?” read the caption posted with the video.

The clip has staked up over 4 Lakh views and still counting. Social media users have flooded the comment section with appreciative reactions for the little one. “Baby ka future set dikh raha hai god bless you beta,” (The future of the baby is looking set), a user wrote while another commented, “I also felt like dancing with her”

Another person praised the little girl’s performance, saying “Too good, she is awesome and see behind the other kids, they don’t know what’s going on, so cute.”

“So confident and talented,” read another reply.

In addition, Vaarya’s dance teacher has shared several other videos of her dancing to popular songs, including Bijlee Bijlee by Hardy Sandhu.

It is inspiring to see such young talent shining brightly and showcasing their skills on such a public platform. Vaarya’s dance teacher is also proud of her and is excited about her future. The video serves as a reminder that age is just a number and talent can come in all shapes and sizes.

Here’s wishing Vaarya all the best for her future. We hope that continues to pursue her passion and inspire others with her dancing skills.

