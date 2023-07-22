This Lucknow Businessman’s Rare Nawabi Jewellery Collection Will Blow Your Mind

After the rule of Wajid Ali Shah, the last Nawab of Lucknow, the British took control of the region. No Nawab ever graced the city again. The Nawabs’ era was a golden age of opulence and prosperity, with Lucknow basking in abundant wealth. Even in the present day, the echoes of this majestic past resound, as many Lucknow residents proudly possess relics from the time of the Nawabs. Lucknow recently bid farewell to Nawab Mir Abdullah, one of the city’s cherished figures. His collection of ancestral treasures holds immense historical significance. Businessman Vinod Maheshwari stands as a noteworthy individual in Lucknow at present. He possesses three rare ornaments from the Nawabs’ era, unparalleled and unseen in today’s world.

Despite having kept them hidden from everyone else, Vinod Maheshwari couldn’t resist showing the precious ornaments to News18 Local. He revealed that these remarkable heirlooms were passed down to him by his forefathers from the time of the Nawabs. While many similar treasures have been lost or destroyed over time, Vinod Maheshwari safeguards these two stunning bracelets and a necklace.

Vinod Maheshwari owns these stunning, heavy ornaments with intricate designs which are from a bygone era. The necklace, once worn by the Nawabs’ queens, showcases silver beads and a pendant entirely made of silver. Despite numerous offers, Vinod Maheshwari refuses to sell these treasures. Their value has soared over the years, and he estimates them to be worth lakhs in today’s market. The ornaments hold not only monetary worth but also priceless historical and cultural significance, making them truly irreplaceable.

Among Vinod Maheshwari’s possessions are two thick bracelets that held significance for both Begums and Nawabs during the Nawabs’ era in Awadh. The exquisite beauty of these ornaments is truly unparalleled, making them rare gems in today’s world. Vinod has resolutely decided never to part with these precious treasures, holding onto them with great reverence, along with the token passed down by his ancestors.