This Lucknow Shop Sells Paan Worth Rs 999 With 24-carat Gold On It

The city of Nawabs, Lucknow, is home to the most expensive paan known as the Gold Paan. It is priced at a level comparable to branded shoes and glasses. This unique paan is crafted by Master Sanjay Kumar Chaurasia, who created it as an experiment after his catering business was affected by the pandemic. The Gold Paan features a silver filling and a gold outer layer, with the addition of saffron on top to enhance its flavour. Currently, this paan is generating significant buzz in Lucknow, with a price tag of Rs 999.

The process of crafting the Shahi Gold Paan takes approximately thirty minutes. It involves applying a layer of 24-carat gold on the paan. When consumed, this paan offers a unique combination of flavours from gold, silver and saffron. Apart from providing a refreshing experience, it is believed to strengthen the digestive system and serve as an excellent mouth freshener.

The National Paan Darbar, located at Ashiana Chauraha in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh is the place where you can enjoy this special paan. The owner, Sanjay, established the shop on September 27, 2022. Since then, the delectable taste of the Gold Paan has become the talk of the town among the people of Lucknow. It has gained popularity among individuals of all ages, including children, adults and the elderly, who enjoy this paan with great enthusiasm. Women and girls are also fond of its taste, making it a favourite choice for many.

At the National Paan Darbar, special concoctions of paan are prepared, and they are served in unique cans. One of the customers, Yuvraj Singh, who is only 10 years old, expressed his fondness for the chocolate paan available at the shop. Another customer, Kamran, mentioned that his mother and sister have tried all the different flavours offered there. As for himself, he is particularly fond of the Navratna paan, which he finds irresistible. It seems that the National Paan Darbar offers a wide range of flavours to cater to various preferences and tastes.

Among the offerings at the National Paan Darbar, the most affordable option is the half-sweet paan, priced at Rs 20.