This Madhya Pradesh Man Delivers 150 Tiffin Boxes On Cycle Every Day And All On Time

The tiffin box service is believed to have originated in Mumbai during the 1890s, and today, Mumbai’s Dabbawala has become the very essence of the city, providing homemade tiffin meals at the right time and place. While Mumbai’s tiffin services are managed by a group of people in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, there’s a remarkable individual who single-handedly delivers tiffin boxes to nearly 150 people, always punctual and accurate.

Meet Ramkumar, hailing from the Sindhi Basti area, who has been faithfully delivering tiffin boxes for a decade, inspired by his maternal uncle. His daily routine involves delivering food to various households, shops, offices and factories since the early hours of the morning and astonishingly, he has never made a mistake in delivering the wrong tiffin to any of his customers.

Ramkumar possesses an extraordinary memory, which helps him remember which bag belongs to each person. Sometimes, a household may change the cover or bag of the tiffin box but this never deters him from ensuring the right meal reaches its rightful owner.

He collects tiffin boxes from different houses, skillfully balances them on his bicycle, and efficiently delivers the food to offices, shops and factories. When asked about his motivation, Ramkumar said that he firmly believes in the importance of people having their food on time, which fuels his dedication to punctuality. Although he may not be formally educated, his hard work and commitment to timely deliveries have brought him immense success and satisfaction in his business.

Professor Shivani, the HOD of BBA at Seva Sadan College, points out that people often pursue official degrees to manage their time and work efficiently. Even the Mumbai Dabbawalas have earned a Six Sigma certification and have received only four complaints despite handling almost 1 lakh tiffin boxes through their team effort. In stark contrast, Ramkumar works solo, navigating the streets on his bicycle, yet he never fails in punctuality or accuracy. He truly deserves recognition and appreciation for his outstanding dedication.