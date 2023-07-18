This 'Magical' Stick, Found Only In India, Flows In Opposite Direction Of Water

Usually, if you throw something in the water, the object flows in the same direction as the stream or it sinks. But a wood stick is going viral on the internet that rips the stream of water and flows in the opposite direction.

The unusual footage of a strange snake-like stick has surfaced on social media and as per reports, it is only found in India. It is used to cure snake bites and is famously known as the Garuda herb.

An Ayurvedic expert, who is well aware of the medicinal properties of the wood, claims, “This is a strange and unusual herb. This wood is an exceptional medicine for any deadly snake bites. It can be easily identified by placing it in the water."

This herb is very rare and is usually found in the dense forest region or foothills of the Himalayan mountain ranges. According to Hindu mythology, this magical herb, which is also known as Sanjivani, is rich in medicinal properties and can cure serious nervous system problems. In ancient times, it was believed that medicines prepared from this herb could revive situations where death is almost certain.

The Garuda Sanjivani herb’s root is supposed to be fire-resistant. It prevents illness if kept adjacent to the body, as per some reports. According to folklore, it has the mystical ability to revive small animals like fish and even other creatures. The herb is known as Garuda Sanjivani because the only method to find it is by tracking down the eagle nests. Eagles have great fondness for this herb therefore people burn eagle’s nests as this herb can withstand fire.

According to reports, scientists say that there’s no magic in this herb, instead, it flows in the opposite direction of water due to its unique shape. Its spiral round shape plays a huge role in flowing it against the water stream. The stick is hollow from the inside and due to its curved shape water flows from inside it and therefore it moves forward just like a nut bolt. The process looks like the crawling of a snake.