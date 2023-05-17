This Man Dancing His Heart Out At Mumbai's Marine Drive Will Make Your Day

For some people, dance is not just any other activity but a form of therapy. With evolving times, many dance forms have come into being. Some of these are also incorporated with fitness and serve as a part of many people’s workout regimes. For instance, zumba, aerobics and many more. Now, a video which is currently going viral shows a middle-aged man dancing enthusiastically in the middle of a group at Marine Drive in Mumbai. His moves and dancing style has left netizens in complete wow and has made their day.

Uploaded on Instagram page ‘Flutter Shutter’, the video shows the man dancing on Race 2’s track ‘Lat Lag Gayee’.

Totally unbothered about people around him, the man very energetically grooves to the tunes of this Bollywood number. His energy is infectious and is giving super positive vibes.

Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 400K likes. “Watching people enjoy themselves is one of the most wholesome things," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “I love that bro if my dad did that i would be sooooo Happy just shouting his name or maybe doing it with him would be soo funn."

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of a spirited 82-year-old shaking a leg to “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" at a function took internet by storm. The gentleman’s moves are bound to leave you in awe (and with “aww" too). The video of the suit-clad man’s dance was posted on Instagram. The supers on the clip read, “my guy is 82 years old." While everyone around is seen swaying and bopping to the song, the old gentleman’s enthusiasm is just multiple levels higher. He matches the peppy beat of the hit track Abhi Toh party Shuru Hui Hai from Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan’s film Khoobsurat. The small jumps and quick hand movements are rather unique. The smile on his face adds an extra big helping of charm, too!