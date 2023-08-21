This Man Deserves 'The Best Father Award' And We Can't Agree More

Being a parent requires extreme patience. From dealing with your kids’ non-stop tantrums to taking strict measures when they do some mischief, parenting sometimes feels like a never-ending job. But despite getting physically and emotionally exhausted at times, there is not one dull day with a kid around. Their silly questions or innocent disobedience never fail to make us laugh and warm our hearts with love. On a similar note, a video of a little girl engaging in a harmless little mischief with her father will definitely put a smile on your face, taking away those Monday blues. It shows the girl planting stickers not only inside her parents’ car but also on her father’s face.

The video was tweeted by a user named Figen on August 19 and needless to say, the girl’s adorable sticker game won the hearts of the Twitter population in no time. “Being the father of a daughter,” read the tweet. The video opens with a little girl, sitting in the passenger seat of a car. She seems to be engrossed in displaying her creativity by pasting a variety of random stickers on the vehicle’s control panel.

Being the father of a daughter. 😂pic.twitter.com/mSn8W4RufE— Figen (@TheFigen_) August 19, 2023

After the adorable toddler completes attaching the last sticker from the sticker palette on the car, the camera pans to the left to show her father. And it captures an equally hilarious sight. The girl’s father can be seen driving the car, but his arm is full of pasted stickers, an act, without a doubt done by his daughter. Not just that, the little girl even pasted smiley and cartoon stickers on her dad’s face as well. Another sticker palette was fixated on the father’s temple as he exhibited a disappointed yet helpless expression. Even the driving wheel had stickers on them.

The Twitter population flocked to the comment section dropping lovely reactions to the video. While one user jokingly remarked, “She turned him to the sticker collector and sticker collection!” another noted, “He doesn’t look happy at all. But he keeps his face straight and keeps driving. What a lovely daddy. His daughter is having a good time. Haha.” A third individual simply wrote, “This is so cute.” “Girls easily get away with stuff while with dad,” read another remark.

So far, the video has garnered over 3.8 million views on Twitter and counting. What are your thoughts on this adorable equation between the little girl and her father?