This Man Had the Best View of Shah Rukh Khan Greeting Fans From Mannat on Eid 2023

Shah Rukh Khan waving to fans from Mannat balcony is a moment in culture and it’s one of those things that are going to be remembered for a long time to come. This Eid was no different; SRK appeared at the grilled balcony at the entrance of Mannat with his youngest son AbRam and sent flying kisses to the ocean of fans who had gathered below. As the star appeared and struck his iconic pose, the crowd erupted into cheers.

On any given day, you might expect a fan or two trying to catch a glimpse of Mannat, if not Shah Rukh himself. As photos and videos of SRK greeting fans on Eid started going viral, a Twitter user noticed that there was someone who got a front-row seat to it all, and a clear view of the star from the comfort of his own home.

A fan was seen leaning out from the window of what appears to be a building adjacent to Mannat. He also appears to be holding a phone and snapping a picture of the moment. “Want to live here," a Twitter user wrote. Moreover, some people even thought that this “neighbour" of SRK’s resembled Ranbir Kapoor, if you go by his blurry outline in the photo.

want to live here pic.twitter.com/edg9MS5B3V— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) April 22, 2023

Kitna Proud hota hoga ki Mera padosi aur koi nahi, Shahrukh Khan hai… https://t.co/K9j24Tz7Lp— Aaraw (@AarawSosa1) April 22, 2023

Taj Lands End used to give a Mannat view in the rooms facing west.— Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) April 22, 2023

What’s Bunny aka Ranbir Kapoor doing there— Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) April 22, 2023

Those folks living the building are lucky, not only SRK but all other stars who come to house for parties etc they can see them too— Arjun Sethi (@ShadySodhi) April 22, 2023

Well, that’s the Shah Rukh Khan fandom for you.

