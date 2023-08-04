This Man Left His High-Paying Job In US To Pursue Bollywood Dream

Vikas Yadav, a former IIT Lucknow graduate with a high-paying job in the US, decided to chase his true passion for acting, leaving behind the comforts of his corporate career. Taking a leap of faith, he returned to India to follow his dream of becoming an actor. Before venturing into Bollywood or OTT shows, Vikas Yadav became a prominent name in the content creation community, attracting audiences with his relatable and humorous videos on Instagram. In a conversation with Indian Express, he acknowledged that content creation has provided him with a platform to showcase his talent and connect with audiences.

Talking about his passion, he said, “I was always inclined towards acting and even attended a four-month theatre workshop at Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts in 2015. I also acted in a play based on Vijay Tendulkar’s Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hai.”

Vikas Yadav revealed that his parents were reluctant about his decision to leave his stable and high-paying job in the US to become a full-time actor. Coming from a middle class family, his parents understood the value of a secure career, especially since his father had a government job and recently retired. However, despite their concerns, they eventually accepted his choice. He is also fortunate to have the support of his wife, which provides him additional confidence.

He made a notable mark as a content creator before venturing into acting. While talking about his earnings from social media, he disclosed that he is making around Rs 1 lakh a month, which is comparatively less than what he used to earn in the US.

“My company has given me the option of joining back in India as they have currently placed me on a six-month sabbatical. However, I don’t plan on doing a 9-5 job anymore,” he said.

Armed with a strong educational background, including a B Tech from the prestigious Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Dwarka, and a degree from IIM Lucknow, Vikas Yadav has a solid backup plan in case his acting career takes an unexpected turn. His academic achievements provide him with the reassurance that he can fall back on a successful career at any time.