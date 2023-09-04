This Man on 'X' Has the Best Handwriting And Internet Can't Get Over it. Haven't You Seen it Yet?

“This girl from Nepal has the best handwriting in the world," as the world came to know after Prakriti Malla’s beautiful handwriting made headlines once more. Back in December, one of her handwritten assignments went viral, capturing the hearts of people worldwide with its unique beauty. Now, a gentleman on ‘X’ is gaining admiration for his unique writing style, with a snippet from his daily journal gaining immense popularity. His writing style, more than the content itself, has become a sensation, prompting internet users to request a full-page snapshot to appreciate his handwriting further.

The micro-blogging user, who goes by the name Abhitanshu, uploaded the picture with a caption, “For those who asked me to upload this full page! Ps, thanks a lot for the lovely comments." Dated September 1, Abhitanshu used this page as a means to express his sentiments for someone special, whom he fondly referred to as ‘I still think about you.’ While many lauded his heartfelt expressions on paper, the majority were captivated by his handwriting.

Take a Look at it:

For those who asked me to upload this full page!Ps, thanks a lot for the lovely comments! https://t.co/H1JG5ewn2s pic.twitter.com/RCLmLkTo2V— Abhitanshu (@Abhitanshuu) September 2, 2023

“That handwriting bro damn," exclaimed one admirer. “Omg, you’ve such a good handwriting. We certainly need more men like him who actually write their feelings. Like writing love letters is so thoughtful and sweet as in you take out the time to put your feelings in words but where are the men who write love letters? Gone," praised another. A third enthusiast chimed in, “Woow m in love with the handwriting."

Do you believe this man also deserves recognition for his exceptional handwriting?

In the meantime, on the occasion of the UAE’s 51st Spirit of the Union, Prakriti Malla, the holder of the title ‘Best Handwriting in the World,’ penned a congratulatory letter for the UAE’s leadership and its people. She personally delivered the letter to the embassy during the ceremony.