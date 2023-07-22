This Man Reading About Oppenheimer During Movie's Interval Has Twitter Going LOL

One of Hollywood’s biggest movies hit theatres on July 21, Oppenheimer. According to reports, the movie has earned Rs 13.50 crore nett in India on its opening day for all languages. It had sold close to 1.30 lakh tickets for its first day across the same cinema hall chains. While many people went to see the movie, not everyone knew what the actual context was. It is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus,” written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The movie is centered around J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) who is responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb in the World War II-era.

Now, an image which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a man reading about ‘Oppenheimer’ while sitting in the theatre during the intermission. “i’m still laughing thinking about this,” wrote the uploader as he posted an image of the man sneakily glued to his phone. In the image, it seems like the man has opened Oppenheimer’s WIkipedia page and is gathering some context to understand the movie better.

Here, have a look:

i’m still laughing thinking about this 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ryeRrV83mH— v (@waybhavvvvv) July 21, 2023

Another person uploaded a similar video where two girls can be seen reading about Oppenheimer while watching the movie.

TWO GIRL IN THE ROW BELOW MINE WERE DOING IT MID MOVIE LIKE😭😭😭 https://t.co/B2TA1zQCbR pic.twitter.com/ZEF4JsB79V— mylifeisupsettting (@mylifeupsetting) July 21, 2023

“Half of the people in theatres were like wtf is communism,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “It’s very common, at least I do it whenever I’m watching something related to history. Wikipedia has a lot of not very well known facts. Also helps to understand the accuracy of the events shown in the movie.”

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer beat Barbies box office collections in India. News18 Showsha’s review of Oppenheimer reads,

“With Oppenheimer, Nolan makes a statement that humanity is capable of destroying every ounce of life with its curiosity and inventions. The statement is disturbing yet so relevant and powerful in today’s context, and will keep you thinking long after the film ends."