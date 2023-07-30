This Man Will Have Sleepless Nights After ‘X’ Installed at Twitter HQ, Here’s Why

Elon Musk has ditched the iconic blue bird logo for Twitter and renamed it to ‘X’. This comes as one of the many ambitious plans for a significant transformation of the social media platform. Ever since the decision was made, a lot of buzz was generated globally. Now, a video which is going viral shows how a man residing right next to the headquarters will have sleepless nights. Twitter user ‘Kyle’ took to the micro blogging site and shared this video making a strange revelation.

In the video you can see a flash ‘X’ logo with beaming light on top of the headquarters building. It is so bright and radiating light all across the street. “I would be fucking LIVID. Imagine this fucking X sign right across from your bedroom,” wrote a Twitter user as he shared the video. Here, have a look for yourself:

I would be fucking LIVID. Imagine this fucking X sign right across from your bedroom. #x #twitter pic.twitter.com/FH4nqcS8oy— kyle (still hates elon) (@itsmefrenchy123) July 29, 2023

The video, since being uploaded, has gone viral with over 22M views. “Elon Musk is basically the uncoolest person in the world, trying desperately to be cool, and failing at every turn,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person shared a similar video, expressing his displeasure. Have a look:

Imagine no more. This is my life now. https://t.co/k5QfAm8yuG pic.twitter.com/e7ECCM2NUD— Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023

Meanwhile, amid the hasty process of rebranding, Musk took over the account of Gene X Hwang, who happens to be a photographer from San Francisco. While speaking to UK Daily Telegraph, Hwang revealed that Twitter handle @X belonged to him for the past 16 years, but Twitter sent him a mail saying it was now their property. “They just took it essentially – kinda what I thought might happen,” he told Hwang. He further claimed that Musk did not pay him for taking over his account.