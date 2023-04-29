CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
Home » Viral » This Man’s Reunion With His Lost Wallet Features A Peak Bengaluru Tale
2-MIN READ

This Man’s Reunion With His Lost Wallet Features A Peak Bengaluru Tale

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 13:49 IST

Bengaluru, India

The café staff used Google to locate the man. (Representative Image)

The café staff used Google to locate the man. (Representative Image)

With no contact number, the café staff had limited options to connect to the wallet’s original users.

Losing personal belongings such as house keys, wallets, or mobile phones can be really stressful. In most cases, recovery of such items is unlikely but there have been instances where people have gone beyond the call of duty to assist in retrieving lost items. For instance, a Twitter user named Rohit Ghumare shared a story about getting his wallet back after forgetting it at a café in Bengaluru. Despite not having Rohit’s contact, the café staff managed to get back to him. How? It’s an interesting tale. Sharing the story, Rohit wrote, “Bangalore is something else. I lost my wallet filled with my credit/debit cards as well as important documents. I panicked. Surprisingly, I received one call from the cafe I went to yesterday. How they found my number? They googled my name. I guess this is Peak Bengaluru moment."

The unique lost and found experience of this Twitter user impressed many people, who shared their reaction in replies. “That’s Bangalore, we Bangaloreans give back the belonging of others back to them,” a user wrote.

Another added, “The best thing about Bengaluru!”

RELATED NEWS

A person advised Rohit to not to do the same in another city. The tweet read, “Do not do this in some other city and expect the same.”

A person recalled his own experience of helping someone in a similar fashion. “Did something similar a few years back when I found a lost laptop in my building’s garden area - searched for the guy on LinkedIn & arranged for him to pick it up,” the comment read

This is not the only lost and found story that has been winning hearts on social media. Previously, a foreign tourist shared her experience of getting back her lost purse thanks to a stranger’s help. The incident occurred when the tourist accidentally left her wallet on a train. Fortunately, it was found by a man named Chirag who located her and returned the wallet. While the tourist offered money appreciating his gesture, Chirag refused politely.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoJ8uG0PUZw/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=39855f93-a542-4a2d-b214-876c563933e9

The woman tourist’s poignant message caught the eye of numerous social media users, resulting in nearly 5 lakh views on the video.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. bengaluru
  2. news18-discover
  3. viral
first published:April 29, 2023, 13:41 IST
last updated:April 29, 2023, 13:49 IST