This Man’s Reunion With His Lost Wallet Features A Peak Bengaluru Tale

Losing personal belongings such as house keys, wallets, or mobile phones can be really stressful. In most cases, recovery of such items is unlikely but there have been instances where people have gone beyond the call of duty to assist in retrieving lost items. For instance, a Twitter user named Rohit Ghumare shared a story about getting his wallet back after forgetting it at a café in Bengaluru. Despite not having Rohit’s contact, the café staff managed to get back to him. How? It’s an interesting tale. Sharing the story, Rohit wrote, “Bangalore is something else. I lost my wallet filled with my credit/debit cards as well as important documents. I panicked. Surprisingly, I received one call from the cafe I went to yesterday. How they found my number? They googled my name. I guess this is Peak Bengaluru moment."

The unique lost and found experience of this Twitter user impressed many people, who shared their reaction in replies. “That’s Bangalore, we Bangaloreans give back the belonging of others back to them,” a user wrote.

Another added, “The best thing about Bengaluru!”

A person advised Rohit to not to do the same in another city. The tweet read, “Do not do this in some other city and expect the same.”

A person recalled his own experience of helping someone in a similar fashion. “Did something similar a few years back when I found a lost laptop in my building’s garden area - searched for the guy on LinkedIn & arranged for him to pick it up,” the comment read

This is not the only lost and found story that has been winning hearts on social media. Previously, a foreign tourist shared her experience of getting back her lost purse thanks to a stranger’s help. The incident occurred when the tourist accidentally left her wallet on a train. Fortunately, it was found by a man named Chirag who located her and returned the wallet. While the tourist offered money appreciating his gesture, Chirag refused politely.

The woman tourist’s poignant message caught the eye of numerous social media users, resulting in nearly 5 lakh views on the video.

