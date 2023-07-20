This Maruti 800 Convertible By ‘Faridabad Ke Engineers’ Gets 10/10 For Innovation

Desi jugaads have always managed to make jaws drop. When something originates from a place with few resources, the invention and thought that went into it is truly praiseworthy. Now, another great jugaad has just come to light in which someone converted their Maruti 800 into a convertible, turning all the heads on the road. The eye-catching video, shared on Instagram, showcases the roofless Maruti 800 cruising through the streets of Faridabad, Haryana. The overlaying text read, “Faridabad ke Engineers.” The video garnered significant attention on the social media platform, staking up 1.3 million views so far.

The caption accompanying the post read, “What do you say? Mausam ke maze liye jaa rahe hain” which loosely translates to “They might be enjoying the weather.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adwait Singh Pilania (@adwaitxpilania)

The video has sparked a wave of lighthearted comments. A user humorously commented saying, “Intern at DC modification.” For those who don’t know, DC is an Indian auto modification business that customizes vehicles to the preferences of its owners.

Another user playfully compared the modified Maruti 800 to luxury cars like Audi’s R8 Spyder, dubbing it the “Maruti Launch, our new version, against R8 Spyder.”

The comment section was a delightful mix of laughter and praise, with users jokingly referring to the car as “Maruti 400” due to its missing roof, making it half a car.

“Gadi aisi bano original banane vale bhi 4 logo ko dikhaye (Modidy a car that would make even the original maker show it to people),” read a comment.

While this inventive endeavour has certainly captured people’s attention, it’s not the first time such jugaad luxury has made headlines. Previously, another such video surfaced, where a car modification shop in Bhopal transformed a 2005 Tata Sumo into a brand-new G-Wagon, yes, you read that right – a G-Wagon.

The influencer on YouTube showcased the custom fabrication work on the SUV, demonstrating how the front bumper, grille and bonnet were crafted to achieve a G-Wagon’s distinctive look. Even the LED headlights and DRLs were added, successfully emulating the appearance of a genuine G-Wagon.

However, it’s worth noting that the modifications were purely cosmetic, as the customer’s primary goal was to turn the Tata Sumo into an expensive SUV.