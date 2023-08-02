This Mask Calms Crying Babies In An Instant, But There's A Catch

Calming an inconsolable little kid is an uphill battle. With this in mind, a company introduced a product, Baby Mute Mask, leaving parents on the social media platform baffled. The company claimed the masks could calm a crying baby as soon as it was strapped around the face.

The website termed the product a ‘game-changer’ and promised to ‘keep your baby calm and comfortable’ during flights, movies, or car rides.

The product description claimed, “The mask is designed to gently cover your baby’s mouth and nose, reducing the sound of their cries by 87 per cent.”

However, there is a catch to this; the mask does not exist. Yes, you read it right, the product was fake and supposed to be a prank. It was Canadian comedian Brad Gosse, who pranked the internet with AI-generated photos of a baby wearing the fake mask, reported Daily Mail.

Brad shared a photo of the baby with the caption, “Innovation at its best", and the post created an uproar on the internet.

Many users questioned the validity of the product and also called it “child abuse”

One of the users said, “I’ll be damned if I put a muzzle on my children.”

While another user wrote, “This can’t be legal,”

Another person asked, “Ok and where can I buy one? Actually 2. Asking for a friend, of course.”

A few people didn’t miss out how the mask resembled one of the most epic villains in Batman movies. “And in 20 years we have Bane,” a man wrote.

There were a few concerned Instagram users too. “Oh boo, imagine a baby crying because they need something (which they always do) and the parent is sleep,” said a user.

One pointed out that when a person tries to order the mask on the website, it shows out of stock. The comment read, “It all looks so fake.”

Another comment read that this is too outrageous to be real and would get shut down immediately if it was.

Three days after pulling the prank, Brad confessed in a follow-up post that he had cooked up the whole thing. He said, “BabyMute is taking over. I trolled millions with my low-brow comedy and I’m gonna stoop even lower next time.”