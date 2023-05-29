This Medley Featuring Bella Ciao, Pasoori, And Bollywood Hits Is An Unmissable Crossover

What happens when songs from different parts of the world, eras and genres come together? This video posted by RJ Mariyam Kisat tried to find the answer. The clip features her crooning a breathtaking medley of four superhit tracks: Pasoori, Bella Ciao, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, and Meri Jaan. What sets this performance apart is the seamless transitions from one song to another. The added surprise of her friend’s reaction further enhances the magic of this unforgettable musical experience.

The medley starts with the timeless Bollywood classic Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko from Yaadon Ki Baaraat, seamlessly blending it with Pasoori by Pakistani singer Ali Sethi. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, she surprises us with the catchy tune of Bella Ciao from Money Heist and finally ends the mashup with Meri Jaan from Alia Bhat’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sharing the mind-blowing mashup, Mariyam wrote, “…and another one! Blind reaction to this Pasoori mashup with Yogesh Sharma."

Since its upload on Instagram, the video has garnered an astonishing 15 million views. The comment section overflowed with appreciation for Mariyam’s exceptional talent, however, opinions differed when it came to her friend’s reaction in the background. While some found it underwhelming, others praised the friend’s presence and how it added to the overall charm of the performance.

One viewer acknowledged her flawless performance, exclaiming, “Nailed it again" However, they also felt that her friend’s reaction was overacted and suggested a more genuine response with a new person.

Another person celebrated the friend’s presence, labelling them as the “type of bestie we all deserve."

A commenter appreciated her friend’s reaction, humorously suggesting they should be given an Oscar for their “overacting."

One user was moved by the video, expressing how the inclusion of “Bella ciao" gave them goosebumps and blew their mind.

Interestingly, even Bollywood star Aparshakti Khurana joined in the admiration, simply stating, “Woah."

RJ Mariyam Kisat seems to have the golden touch when it comes to creating viral sensations. Her previous video, much like her latest one, earned massive popularity.

In the video, she expertly blended the Grammy-winning song Unholy with popular Hindi tracks Ram Chahe Leela and Ramta Jogi.