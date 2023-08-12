This Millionaire Swallows 110 Pills And Spends Over 16 Crore Per Year To Stay Young

Meet Bryan Johnson, a 45-year-old millionaire who claims to have cracked the code to a youthful life without the hassle of aging. This tech whiz from California has a master plan to keep his body young and fit, and it’s anything but ordinary.

Bryan’s day starts with a solid 30-minute workout session. It’s like doing a whopping 20,000 sit-ups in one go! But he’s not alone – a team of 30 skilled doctors keeps an eagle eye on his exercise routine. Bloomsberg reported that this team, led by regenerative medicine physician Oliver Zolman, 29, has committed to reversing the aging process in all of Johnson’s organs.

Zolman and Johnson obsessively read the scientific literature on aging and longevity and use Johnson as a guinea pig for the most promising treatments, tracking the results in every way they know how. Bryan diligently keeps tract of all his ideas and experiments in his attempt to reverse his age on his website, blueprint.bryanjohnson.co.

As per this website, Bryan claims he’s got lungs that are similar to those of an 18-year-old and a heart that beats as sprightly as a 37-year-old’s. This millionaire spends over 16.5 Crores every year to make his cells younger.

In order to share his secrets of eternal youth, he posts videos of his routine and lifestyle on his Youtube channel. In one of his videos, he explains why he wants to reverse his age. Take a look:

In his pursuit of reverse aging, Bryan takes a whopping 110 pills daily. He maintains a strict routine, going to bed at the same time every night and having his last meal before 11 in the morning and he does not engage in any kind of sexual activities, as per his YouTube channel.

He also drinks a combination of ashwagandha, turmeric, garlic, acarbose, and glucosamine sulphate – all ingredients well known for their anti-aging properties. Along with his daily pill ritual, he’s undergone surgeries month after month. His goal? To turn back time by a whole year for every one that goes by, according to Insider.

Discontinuing therapy: completed 6, 1L young plasma exchanges. 1x/mo (1 w/ my son). Evaluated biomarkers from biofluids, devices and imaging, no benefits detected. Young plasma exchange may be beneficial for biologically older populations or certain conditions. Does not in my… — Zero (@bryan_johnson) July 5, 2023

Just recently, he waved goodbye to a method that wasn’t quite working for him. He was allegedly taking blood infusions from his young son as well as other young donors but the process didn’t give him the boost he was looking for. Few days ago, he tweeted “Discontinuing therapy: completed 6, 1L young plasma exchanges. 1x/mo (1 w/ my son). Evaluated biomarkers from biofluids, devices and imaging, no benefits detected."

He went on to explain that young plasma exchange may be beneficial for biologically older populations or certain conditions. However, it did not benefit him.