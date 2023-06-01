This 'Momolicious' Welcome Is Every Foodies Dream, Don't You Agree?

In a world brimming with diverse culinary delights, one dish has managed to carve a special place in the hearts of food enthusiasts everywhere: momos. Whether nestled in the vibrant streets of India or gracing the bustling food markets of East Asia, the love for momos is undeniable. From the first bite, it’s clear why these little parcels of goodness have become a gastronomic obsession. The soft dough, expertly pleated and filled with veggies or meat, creates a symphony of flavours that dance on the palate. The craze for this dish transcends geographical barriers and it is captured quite well in this viral video. Recently, a die-hard momo lover who returned to India after her year-long exploit in the US received a rather momolicious welcome.

A close friend of the US-returned girl was keenly waiting to see her with a platter of the dumpling dish. “Share this with your US wala friend! Momos waha bhi milte honge lekin 30rs ke 8 pieces nahi (Momos are sold in US as well but not for Rs 30 for 8 pieces),” stated the Instagram user. The emotional yet hilarious welcome was completed with a Schezwan chutney tilak after which the US-returned finally gets to savour her favourite food. “That momo lover who comes back to India after a year,” reads the in-line caption of the video. Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritika Rusia (@ritikarusia)

A barrage of foodies is loving the unique welcome. A section began listing their favourite food in the reply section along with the type of welcome they’d wish to receive. A user commented, “Welcome me with Biryani,” another wished, “Want my entry like this.” One more added, “Mujhe litti chokha ki aarti utarwani hai (Want my aarti with litti chokha).”

A few seemed concerned about the Schezwan chutney tilak. “Ab jo iska forehead jalega aage ke 4 din (Now her forehead will burn for the next 4 days),” said one, another added, “Her forehead must be on fire.” Meanwhile, a momo lover who found the video relatable said, “This is so true. First thing I ordered when I came back home was momos.” The comment section was also filled with multiple people tagging their friends abroad asking if they wish to make such a foodie entry in the country.

top videos

The video has been viewed over by more than 2.3 million users on Instagram.

Did you love this momo welcome?