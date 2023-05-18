This Mom’s ‘No Phones At Dinner Table’ Policy Is Superhit

Picture this: a bustling dinner table, filled with mouth-watering aromas and the anticipation of a delicious meal. In the background, laughter and conversation fill the air as a happy family gather for their evening ritual. But what makes this scene so special is the ingenious hack that the mother has devised to ensure that her family stays connected and fully present during mealtime. We all know the age-old rule of having a happy family is to eat at least one meal together. And if you grew up in a desi family, you’ve probably heard your parents sternly declaring, “No phones at the dinner table!" It’s a non-negotiable rule. But hold on! Prepare yourself for a delightful twist. A video is taking the internet by storm, capturing the essence of this timeless rule with a hilarious and heartwarming twist. In a mere 30 seconds, it unveils the ingenious hack that this clever mother has devised to bring her family together.

The video shows to show a dinner setting in a household, where the mother can be seen seated at the dining table while her husband and kids are standing in a queue awaiting to get the meal. Each one of them has to submit to gadgets to get their meals. Firstly, the son approaches the table and keeps his handheld video game console on the table. After this, his mother gives him his dinner. Next, the daughter comes with her laptop. And after keeping it on the table she asks for her food. The mother strictly thumps on the table, after which, she takes out her mobile. Clearly, one can’t act smart in front of a mom. However, the father sure had the audacity to think that he can outplay his wife.

As he reaches the table, he keeps his laptop and asks for the food. The wife beats her hand on the table after which takes out his mobile and gestures for dinner again. But it had not ended yet. The wife thumps the table again. Wondering why? Well, he had a second phone with him in his next pocket. After keeping it on the table, the mother prepares his dinner plate. And the clip concludes on an amazing note that read “Dinner is not just eating food, its family time.”

Dinner ka Naya rule 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Sssl3RL3gk— Kungfu Pande 🇮🇳 (Parody) (@pb3060) May 17, 2023

As soon as the clip was shared online, innumerable users expressed their opinions on the same. Several supported the video, claiming that this should be the “norm”, at every household. A comment read, “This should be the norm now.”

Another said, “Every home should follow this to the hilt for all meals!”

Many users in the comments section revealed that this is a rule in their household that is non-negotiable, as a user wrote, “Though a joke, it is a fact & should be like this only. Not only dinner, whenever we eat. Sit & take food in a calm atmosphere.”

Some started talking about the rules in their house, as a comment read, “We have adopted a better way no one to touch phone after 8.30 unless it’s a call from a family member.”

So far, the video has been played more than 174 thousand times.