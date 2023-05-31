This Montage of Star Plus Daily Soaps Back in the Day Hits Hard With Nostalgia

Indian Daily soaps enjoy a massive fan base altogether. From ‘Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki’ to ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’, every desi kid has grown up watching these shows. With evolution in cinema and industry, many more shows came into being. It was not just kids but also how the entire family used to come together to watch it. Now, a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Peanut’ took to the micro blogging site and shared a video which has fans all nostalgic. The video is basically a montage of all of these daily soaps.

The two minutes long video features songs and scenes from various Hindi daily soaps. It includes clips from shows like ‘Veera’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Mein Meri Behena Hai’, ‘Rishto Ka Chakravyuh’, ‘Dehleez’, ‘Deeya Aur Baati Hum’, ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du’, ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Naam Karan’, ‘Ek Haseena Thi’, and many more.

Also Read: Daily Soap Actress Uses ‘Ghoonghat’ to Make Video Call, Internet Calls it Peak Technology

“star plus shows once upon a time,” wrote the Twitter user while uploading the video and it will for sure take you down for a nostalgic ride. Have a look:

star plus shows once upon a timepic.twitter.com/yMnN2KRyl6— peanut.⁷ (@_doldrums__) May 29, 2023

The video, since being uploaded, has garnered over 100K views. “Life was so easy and better…. Who dhin bhi kya din dhe,” wrote a Twitter user. Many have also deemed this time as ‘Golden era.’ Another person wrote, “Iss pyar ko kya naam doon,pyar ka dard hai mitha mitha pyara pyara,diya aur baati hum, tere liye navya , ek hasina thii , ek hazaron mein meri behna hai always favourite.”

Also Read: Best Memes From IPL 2023 You Need to Check

top videos

“Ek hasina thi, Manmarziyan and NAUC were also good. Missing these old shows with good concept. What we get to see now is only triangles, extra marital affairs, rivalry of sisters. To show leads positive they turn others negative. Such a wrong message to society,” mentioned another person.

Which one was your favourite?