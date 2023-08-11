This Mother-Daughter's Energetic Dance To Wakhra Swag Is Super Hit

Dance clips tend to make a significant impact, especially when they feature family members. Such is the case with a particular video that has captured the hearts of social media users. This viral sensation highlights the profound bond between a mother and her daughter, as they engage in a synchronized dance routine to the rhythm of the beloved Punjabi track, Wakhra Swag. While both of them exhibit impressive dance skills, it’s the mother’s flawless performance that truly stands out.

The video which was posted just a few weeks ago has garnered over 1 million views. Social media users have been particularly captivated by the mother’s remarkable flexibility and seamless dance prowess. Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by laxmimagar (@mom_daughter_dance_)

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “One like for all mothers who left somewhere there passion and happiness for building a home and children.”

Another wrote, “First time boys ignoring girl for lovely aunty.”

“Not everyone has a cool mom like her,” a comment read.

Another appreciating woman’s dance wrote, “Amma ji full attention le gaye. (Mother took all the attention)."

One more added, “Is it just me or can you not move your eyes from aunty aur kya energy hai yaar I support aunty. (What an energy she has).”

Prior to this video, the mother-daughter duo performed on the song Chunari Chunari from Biwi No 1 also garnered immense love. While both of them displayed their exceptional dance skills, yet again the mother stole the spotlight. The hit song from the 1999 film, sung by the talented Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram, has been picturized on Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. Its catchy beats and foot tapping choreography have inspired many to recreate the dance moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by laxmimagar (@mom_daughter_dance_)

Similar to their viral performance on Wakhra Swag, this video also gained an impressive 2 million views. Their synchronized dance moves have captured the hearts of viewers.