This Mushroom In Jharkhand Costs Rs 800 Per Kg And Is Full Of Nutrients

India is known for its diverse range of crops that thrive under its favourable climate. Certain fruits and vegetables flourish best in specific regions, becoming closely associated with those areas. Have you ever heard of Rugda? It is a vegetable widely available in Jharkhand’s Bokaro. Rich in various nutritious properties, it is being sold for Rs 800 per kg. Today, let us learn more about this unique crop.

Rugda is a type of edible mushroom that grows naturally in some parts of Jharkhand, making it readily available in local markets. Typically, tribal women of Santhali and Oraon origin gather at the markets to sell Rugda. It is an oval-shaped, small, rough-textured white camphor ball with a distinct flavour. Inside, it contains a velvety black substance similar to egg yolk. Before cooking, Rugda is thoroughly cleaned to remove the soil coating. People often make curry from it and enjoy it with chapatti or rice.

A local vendor named Narayan Mahato, who comes from Chandankyari in Bokaro, shared his experience of selling Rugda. To do so, he travels to villages around Bokaro, Jhargram and Ranchi to purchase Rugda, which he then sells on the roadside. Currently, the price of Rugda is Rs 800 per kg, and he manages to sell 20 to 25 kg of it daily. He also explained that this vegetable is only available for two months, which is why it is relatively expensive. According to Narayan, Rugda mostly grows under the Sal trees in forests.

Narayan further said that he sets up his shop on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday to sell Rugda, operating from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. One of his customers, DN Prasad, who came to buy Rugda, expressed that it is a highly delicious vegetable. He remarked that it tastes similar to mutton, allowing even vegetarians to relish the taste of mutton with Rugda.

Rugda boasts higher protein, vitamin and mineral content than other mushrooms, with almost zero carbohydrates. It is highly recommended for heart patients and individuals with diabetes.