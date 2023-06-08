This Musical Twitter Thread Is Treat To Ears

You know it’s a musical masterpiece when the background of a score of any song stays in your mind year after year. While lyrics, composition and the singer often take the credit for the success of any song, background music is often neglected. A Twitter user took the task of recognizing background gems and shared her favourite parts from super hit songs that feature flute. “Flute has always grabbed my attention. The woodwind instrument has the quality of uplifting emotions in any song, be it sad, happy, and romance. Here’s a list of some unforgettable flute portions used in our songs. Suggest more, and I’ll keep adding the clips… Enjoy,” she wrote.

So get ready for a nostalgic musical ride. The first song on the list is from the iconic film Jab We Met (2007). The song Aaoge Jab Tum has positioned itself as an all-time classic, and its flute part continues to trend on reels even after 15 years. And it’s just a treat to listen to. The music for this song was composed by Sandesh Shandilya.

Next on the list, is Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. From lyrics to composition and the soothing voice of Papon, the song gets everything right. But what steals the show is the soothing flute tune at the start.

How could Jatin Lalit’s Mere Hath Mein from Fanaa (2006) be left out of this?

Another noteworthy song on the list is Zara Zara from the film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (HTDM) released in 2001. Composed by Harris Jayaraj, this musical gem has stood the test of time.

It is not over yet! Kaadhal Rojave from the film Roja is here to make it all the more soothing. Legendary A.R. Rahman composed this timeless melody.

Another gem on the list is the title track of the film Saathiya released in 2002.

The flute portion in Amit Trivedi’s Daryaa from the film Manmarziyaan (2018) is just unmissable.

Last but certainly not the least is Krishna Theme from the film OMG (2012). The track is composed by Meet Bros.

The tweet threat soon went viral, garnering over 29,000 views. Users flooded the replies, expressing admiration for the playlist. “Outstanding," wrote a user while another labelled it “Best Collection”.

Which one is your favourite from the list?