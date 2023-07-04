This Note Was Written By A 14-Year-Old Girl In 1975

A carpenter’s renovation project in an old house led to the discovery of a hidden note that had remained concealed for an astonishing 48 years. The intriguing find took place during the restoration work after a fire, where Dakota Mohn, the carpenter, stumbled upon a cryptic message dated ‘9/29/1975’ and marked with arrows on the living room wall’s framework. He followed the arrows and came across a secret compartment containing a bottle with a two-page note written by 14-year-old Stephanie Herron. This didn’t end there, as Mohn surprisingly found her, leading to an unexpected reunion.

Talking to Journal Star, Mohn said, “My crew was in there demolishing the front living room of the house. I was cleaning up debris and I looked up and saw the lettering on the wall that said ‘Note.’ I stuck my cell phone in there and took a picture and saw it in this bottle. Took it out and read the note.”

Upon discovering the hidden note and reading its contents, Dakota Mohn expressed that it was like a 14-year-old girl was right there with them, talking to them, transporting them back almost half a century.

Sharing the post on Facebook, Dakota Mohn wrote, “I have found a lot of cool things in my career as a carpenter but this one tops it off.”

The post went viral and it led to a surprising connection when it reached one of Stephanie Herron’s sisters, Amanda Birkey. In her comment, she revealed, “Stephanie is my sister. The baby was born the next day! And then l followed 2 years later. I loved that huge house. If l could move it to some different land l would.”

Stephanie’s own comment further grabbed everyone’s attention, she wrote, “Hi, I wrote this note - it is so neat that it was found. My sisters and I loved time capsules which were in the news leading up to America’s Bicentennial. By the way, my sister was born the next day.”

Stephanie Herron is now Stephanie Poit, 61 years old and resides in New York, US with her husband and five children. Reflecting on the discovery of the hidden note, she expressed her astonishment, stating, “I was shocked, absolutely shocked, when I heard about the note. Honestly, I forgot all about it. Life goes on, years go by. I can’t believe how much this has struck people. I’ve gotten notes from people who remember me as a kid growing up in Green Valley. It was a good place to grow up.”

She added, “And I’m getting notes from people I don’t know, teachers a lot of them, who are inspired to have their students do the same thing now. Hey, I guess I’m a Facebook sensation.”

Dakota Mohn revealed that the house now belongs to Dylan Alig. They now plan to display the message written on the wood. Both Dakota and Dylan have decided to carry on the tradition by leaving their notes within the wall, to be discovered by someone else in the future.