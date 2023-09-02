This Old Car Commercial Found Its Way Back On Internet And It Is Scary

In the 2000s, people were not so well-versed with the powers of the internet. So naturally, when a German coffee drink company named K-fee dropped a scary new car commercial on YouTube, it literally took the internet by storm. Popularly known as the Ghost Car commercial, the advertisement was used to promote a certain energy drink using the now-common horror strategy of jump-scares. Social media users back then were scared beyond their wits when the ad was launched in July 2005, especially since they were new to the concept of screamers, now widely used in several horror films.

Remembering this nearly 2-decade-old iconic commercial, a user recently dropped a screenshot of the ghostly car on X (formerly known as Twitter) on August 30. “Where my trust issues began,” they captioned the post. So far, the post has garnered over 3.6 million views on the micro-blogging platform.

Where my trust issues began. pic.twitter.com/PgHO6WyoKv— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) August 29, 2023

Quite evidently, social media users were quick to refresh their memory and reacted to the picture still in the comments. While one of them recalled, “12-year-old me was terrified of this” another jokingly claimed, “My chest hurt looking at this pic.” “This video scarred me for weeks,” confessed a third individual.

12 year old me was terrified of this— Meenz (@0xMeenz) August 29, 2023

my chest hurt looking at this pic— carys 🦇 (@cariadiscarys) August 30, 2023

This video scarred me for weeks 😂— 🖤Becky🖤 - 💫Midnight Star💫 (@maironsbae) August 30, 2023

Considered to be one of the first screamers to be shared on the internet and uploaded on YouTube, the video showed a white car, coursing its way through winding roads of picturesque countryside. The lush greenery, dense bushes, and forested pastures gave viewers the impression of watching a scenic motion picture. But they were not aware that the charming scenario would soon turn into a dreadful scene. Upon taking a turn on the spiral road, the car suddenly disappeared underneath a cluster of trees mysteriously.

Viewers wondering where the car trailed off naturally inclined toward their mobile or computer screens, waiting for the vehicle to make an appearance in the video again. But, instead of the car, tearing through the screen, popped a spine-chilling zombie-like figure, giving out a chilling cry. It left the social media users numb and trembling with fear. The jumpscare was followed by the slogan “You’ve never been so wide awake,” written in German. An energy drink then appeared on the screen, pumping like a heart— presumably depicting the increased heartbeat of the people who watched the video.

Needless to say, the advertisement, popularly known as the Ghost Commercial turned out to be a successful marketing campaign, still triggering scary emotions among the millennials.