This Old Man's Take On Jida Dil Tut Jaye Will Make Your Day

The thing about talent is that it shines even with the most basic setup. While it’s true that every talent requires a stage to get appreciation, it doesn’t reflect on the merit. Something similar was on display in this recent post by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan. The video features an elderly man crooning the old Punjabi song Jida Dil Tut Jaye by Noor Jehan. He perfectly strikes every note of the song while also supporting it with background music played using a utensil.

“What a beautiful song. Simple yet elegant. If you understand Punjabi," Kaswan wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

Since Parveen Kaswan shared the post just a day ago, the response it has received has been nothing short of extraordinary. The clip staked up over 80,000 views along with a barrage of comments praising the old man’s magical voice.

“The melody and rhythm are pleasing. The elderly gentleman performs Punjabi folk music in a manner that is truly uplifting to the auditory sense," a user commented.

Another person highlighted that it is not an easy job to sing while also keeping the rhythm.

“From song to music to the background, the whole set-up is beautiful," read a reply.

A user pointed out the need to promote such a traditional voice on the big stage

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan is known for his online presence to bring forth engaging content, especially about nature and wildlife. Previously, he shared a video featuring the release of a leopard into the wild. The video features the forest department officials transporting the leopard in a cage installed on a pickup truck. With the anticipation building, the moment finally arrives and the officers open the cage, allowing the leopard to reclaim its wild existence. The animal rushes to the jungle disappearing in less than a few seconds.

“That leopard was in some hurry. Successfully rescued & released in wild. Without any untoward incident. Yesterday night by our teams. Forest is a 24X7 job,” read the tweet accompanying the clip.

