This One-In-A-Billion Perfectly Round Egg Costs Rs 78,000

Eggs are one of the most common sources of protein for people. They are also good sources of fats and micronutrients that play a crucial role in providing basic nutrition to our bodies. They can be consumed in different forms, and some of the most common methods of preparation include poached eggs, scrambled eggs, hard-boiled, soft-boiled, etc. They are easily accessible and not very expensive either. However, this becomes a problem when something as basic as an egg becomes unaffordable. A similar situation has happened in Australia, where an egg has been priced in the thousands due to its unique shape and size.

The one-of-a-kind egg was bought in a supermarket in Melbourne by a woman named Jacqueline Felgate. As she uploaded the pictures of the unique egg on social media, it was found that the unique egg has been valued at over 1,400 Australian dollars (Rs 78,800 approx), and many expect the price to go higher than this. According to reports, the reason for having such a high price for an egg is due to its perfectly spherical shape. Reportedly, it has been found that the probability of discovering such a perfectly round egg is one in a billion.

In the Instagram post uploaded by her, she wrote, “I thought I would share this eggcellent find—in our egg carton we found a round egg, and after a quick Google, I realised it was one in a billion,’ the egg owner wrote. Literally, one in a billion eggs are round, and the last one that was found sold for over $1,400!"

Many users who saw the pictures of the perfectly shaped egg reacted to the post. One of the users wrote, “The kids better not have eaten it". The second user commented, “The poor chicken that squeezed that one out". Another user had a hilarious reaction and said, “Yolkidding me".

However, there have been various instances of eggs being sold at high prices. In 2013, an elephant bird egg that was found in intact shape was sold at the Christies auction house for EUR 66,675 (Rs 59,88,755).