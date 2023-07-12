This Only Shiva Temple In India Where Vaishnav Tilak Is Applied To Shivling

Our country is home to many ancient myths and legends, records of which are found in the Puranas and ancient texts. These ancient legends are testimony to our rich cultural heritage and many present structures in the country have their foundations in these. One of them is the Shiva temple in Jamui, Bihar. The Shiva temple here is extremely unique as the Shivling here is worshipped in a way which is different from all other Shivlings in the country.

Tripund tilak is applied to every Shivling, which is three straight lines of Tilak. This Tripund Shaiva tilak is used to worship Lord Shiva all over, except the temple in Jamui where a Vaishnav tilak is applied to the Shivling. According to temple priest Pankaj Pandey, this is the only such Shivling in the country. Pankaj Pandey said that the reason for this different kind of worship goes back to the days of the Ramayana.

According to popular belief, the temple was the site of Pakshiraj Jatayu’s death. At the time of his death, Pakshiraj Jatayu had sought a boon from Lord Ram that something should be done that would make his name immortal. Lord Rama had then established a Shivling here out of the ashes of Jatayu and had applied the Vaishnav tilak on it. Since then, the Shivling has been worshipped the same way over the ages. A grand fair is held here on every Maha Shivratri and a grand procession of Lord Shiva is also taken out here.

A well exists in the middle of this temple complex and even it has an interesting backstory. The well here is believed to have been created from Lakshman’s arrow. According to belief, when Lord Ram established the Shivling here, there was no water here for the Jalabhishekh. Laxman had then shot an arrow into the ground and made a well of water there. In addition to those from Bihar, people from many other states, including Jharkhand, visit this well-known temple each year to worship Lord Shiva.