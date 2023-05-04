CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
Home » Viral » This OnlyFans Model Posts Questionnaire To Find Potential Dating Partner
1-MIN READ

This OnlyFans Model Posts Questionnaire To Find Potential Dating Partner

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 10:48 IST

Delhi, India

Laurie also wishes to know who will pay on the first date.

Laurie also wishes to know who will pay on the first date.

The model wrote that she avoids replying to messages on Instagram and gets the same messages on Tinder as well.

An OnlyFans model named Laurie has caused a stir on social media by allowing followers to win a chance to date her. Laurie tweeted in French, which when translated to English, states, “I couldn’t find the ideal boy so I did a giant quiz. https://quiz.live-with-laurie.com. Good luck." After clicking on the link, viewers can see a post where she has written that it is like Tinder except you have a chance.

According to the model, she is searching for guys who have normal demeanour. The model wrote that she avoids replying to the messages on Instagram and gets the same messages on Tinder as well. Laurie mentioned that she has grown up as a shy student and couldn’t find a suitable partner to date. So, she decided to do this experiment. Men who wish to become the potential match for Laurie need to answer questions like what is the best body count for a girl. The model also wishes to know who will pay on the first date and who should say I love you first. She has also asked what extreme sports guys wish to play with her.

Laurie will read all the answers and make a list of the potential matches. If her choices are the same with one of the matches, she will inform that person about the next step.

The OnlyFans model also dominated the headlines in the past for allowing followers to make decisions for her. She had posted polls online and abided to work according to the wishes of the majority. The model was also asked to leave her now ex-boyfriend and she agreed to do that.

Laurie was happy to break up with her boyfriend, who she termed as toxic. She had shared her experience with The Daily Star. Laurie thanked her followers for motivating her to take that decision. She also got the much-needed push to conquer her fear of heights by flying in a helicopter.

RELATED NEWS

Laurie also shared that she will use 25% of the profits earned to advocate for anti-bullying and combating loneliness in schools.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Buzz
  2. buzz news
  3. viral news
first published:May 04, 2023, 10:48 IST
last updated:May 04, 2023, 10:48 IST