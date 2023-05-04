This OnlyFans Model Posts Questionnaire To Find Potential Dating Partner

An OnlyFans model named Laurie has caused a stir on social media by allowing followers to win a chance to date her. Laurie tweeted in French, which when translated to English, states, “I couldn’t find the ideal boy so I did a giant quiz. https://quiz.live-with-laurie.com. Good luck." After clicking on the link, viewers can see a post where she has written that it is like Tinder except you have a chance.

According to the model, she is searching for guys who have normal demeanour. The model wrote that she avoids replying to the messages on Instagram and gets the same messages on Tinder as well. Laurie mentioned that she has grown up as a shy student and couldn’t find a suitable partner to date. So, she decided to do this experiment. Men who wish to become the potential match for Laurie need to answer questions like what is the best body count for a girl. The model also wishes to know who will pay on the first date and who should say I love you first. She has also asked what extreme sports guys wish to play with her.

J’arrivais pas à trouver le garçon idéal alors j’ai fait un quizz géant. https://t.co/lsduVQ2A0LBon courage 🥰🍸 — Laurie 🦭 (@lauriiefvr) April 24, 2023

Laurie will read all the answers and make a list of the potential matches. If her choices are the same with one of the matches, she will inform that person about the next step.

The OnlyFans model also dominated the headlines in the past for allowing followers to make decisions for her. She had posted polls online and abided to work according to the wishes of the majority. The model was also asked to leave her now ex-boyfriend and she agreed to do that.

Laurie was happy to break up with her boyfriend, who she termed as toxic. She had shared her experience with The Daily Star. Laurie thanked her followers for motivating her to take that decision. She also got the much-needed push to conquer her fear of heights by flying in a helicopter.

Laurie also shared that she will use 25% of the profits earned to advocate for anti-bullying and combating loneliness in schools.

