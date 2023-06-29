This Painting Of A Pizza Spread Is 2000-Year-Old, We Are Not Joking

Archaeologists in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii have made a fascinating discovery, unearthing a 2,000-year-old painting that may depict the precursor to the beloved Italian pizza. The portrait was found during excavations in the Regio IX area of Pompeii’s archaeological park, near Naples, renowned as the birthplace of pizza. The site is believed to have been a home’s hallway, connected to a bakery. It portrays a silver platter holding a combination of fruit, leaves, a wine goblet and a round piece of bread topped with sauce and various toppings.

The archaeological site of Pompeii, where the painting depicting the pizza was found, is located a mere 23 KM away from the city of Naples.

According to Italy’s culture ministry, the flatbread depicted in the fresco “may be a distant ancestor of the modern dish." However, it does not fulfil the technical requirements to be considered a pizza as it lacks the classic ingredients of tomatoes and mozzarella. These ingredients were not available during the time the fresco was painted. Some even suggest that it could be an ancient form of tomato pie.

The site had undergone partial excavation in the 19th century. However, recent excavations resumed in January this year, nearly 2,000 years after the catastrophic volcanic eruption that buried the ancient city of Pompeii.

According to The Guardian reports, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of Pompeii, highlighted that the painting illustrates a contrast between a modest and humble meal and the “luxury of silver trays".

“How can we fail to think, in this regard, of pizza, which was also born as a poor dish of southern Italy, which has now conquered the world and is also served in starred restaurants,” he said.

Gino Sorbillo, who owns one of the oldest pizzerias in Naples, believes that the image in the painting is a pizza. According to Sorbillo, the people of Pompeii were familiar with flatbreads made from grains, water, salt, “and maybe beer as a leavening agent.” He suggests that these flatbreads may have been topped with vegetables or the fish of the day.

Other than the painting, recent excavations in the area have led to the discovery of three human skeletons. The volcanic eruption that engulfed Pompeii in 79 AD left many structures preserved, thanks to the thick layer of volcanic ash that acted as a natural preserving agent. As a result, the site has become a significant archaeological project and a popular tourist attraction.