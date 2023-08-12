CHANGE LANGUAGE
This Passenger’s Unruly Behaviour At Airport Lounge Is Tutorial On Things Not To Do While Travelling

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 11:57 IST

Delhi, India

The passenger left the mess behind without thinking of others in the room. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The passenger continued to talk loudly over the phone, spilling food all over the couch without thinking of others in the lounge.

Airport lounges offer a relaxing time before boarding a long and tiring flight, but encountering an unacceptable situation in these premium spaces can quickly ruin the experience. One such incident grabbed attention online when a Twitter user named Hims shared an encounter with an unruly passenger who left a mess behind. Adding to the frustrated Twitter user, the man seemed to lack basic etiquette after he occupied a seat that was already taken, even after being informed by the Hims family. This, despite other seats being available in the lounge.

“At the Priority Pass Lounge in Abu Dhabi, I got off my seat to grab a drink. A fellow countryman walks in, takes my seat despite my family telling him that it’s taken and while there are other available seats,” the Twitter user wrote.

He explained that this particular passenger then went on to talk loudly over the phone, spilt food all over the couch and rug and clapped occasionally to get food off his fingers.

“Banging his cutlery for no reason whatsoever, he finishes his meal, then leaves the trash behind and walks away. My kids and other travellers are watching him, disgusted,” the Twitter user wrote.

“The gentleman seems to be working in finance as he was talking to someone over the phone in industry language. This is a disgusting sight and while people will find me critical of it, it’s a f***ing sad reality that fans stereotyping Indians. Be whoever you want to be, don’t be this w***er,” Hims added.

Along with a long note, the Twitter user shared a series of pictures showcasing the food left behind by the man.

Social media users also expressed their hatred over the passenger’s disrespectful act.

A person found the behaviour objectionable, asserting that people like them destroy the reputation of the entire community.

A user shared a similar experience where another passenger changed his clothes in the lounge itself, despite the availability of a bathroom.

A user highlighted that citizens represent their country whenever they travel abroad and feel that incidents like these can negatively impact a country’s image and reputation.

Since the post was shared on August 11, it has received more than 54,000 views.

