This 'Paw'dorable Video of Man’s Chase Game With Dog With Beat Your Monday Blues

The internet is filled with umpteen adorable videos of dogs performing amazing acts, but this pet owner took things to a whole new level by handing over a camera to his pooch. In the video, the man and his furry companion can be seen playing chase in the yard, and the pet’s movements get captivated in a self-recorded video. The results have melted the hearts of dog lovers on social media. The clip shows the dog owner instructing and helping the pooch to place a camera stick in its mouth. Once that’s done, the dog starts to move while the man chases the animal.

The duo goes around a metal post, all while the owner is in the background. In a swift move, the pet then hides in the bushes and halts for a few seconds upon noticing the owner has stopped following. The pooch is clever enough to understand the man’s strategy to catch him from the opposite direction. The animal continues to hide in plain sight until the owner gets closer, only to retrace its steps back out of the bushes and around the metal post.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

Throughout the clip, viewers are treated to the dog’s excited behaviour with its face on full display. The comment section of the video has been flooded with tremendous love for the pooch. While some advised the owner to do a live stream with the pooch, many expressed the clip made them utterly happy. A user commented, “Starting today, all dogs are required to carry a camera stick in their mouth 24/7. No exceptions,” another suggested, “They should live stream this 24hr a day.” One more joined, “I’ve watched this too many times already. And it’s not enough.” Meanwhile, a user added, “This made me so happy.”

A section of the internet highlighted the dog’s hilarious antics. One said, “So funny. Dog waits until he gets close then takes off again,” another theorized what could’ve been going on in the pooch’s mind, “I am not giving it back.” One more wished the owner, “Good luck catching him now.” A user added, “Give this dog an Oscar.” Many also predicted, “This would’ve been so much better if it was a 360° camera.”

