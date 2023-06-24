This Pebble Portrait Of A Cat Is Just Wow

Instagram serves as a digital gallery featuring some of the most awe-inspiring artworks that showcase sheer creativity. Justin Bateman, an artist known for his extraordinary artworks on the platform, has captured the attention of people with his mesmerizing videos. His latest masterpiece involves the utilization of an assortment of pebbles to produce astonishing portraits. In a video that has left viewers in awe, Bateman skillfully crafts a remarkable depiction of a cat, solely by numerous tiny, polished stones. Bateman gave his artwork the title- “Stray 2" (2023) and described it as an impermanent artwork that utilizes found stones.

He then adds one of Sigmund Freud’s quotes’, “Time spent with cats is never wasted".

“In Chiang Mai cats are adored in loving homes all over the city… People even walk their cats at the local lake where they enjoy social integration. There are also a large number of strays who’s daily battle to survive can be daunting. I met this stray in a car park briefly, his scars told stories of heroic feats, furnishing his face with a rugged edge. However, once I gained his trust he became less taciturn and we formed a deep yet momentary companionship. I am forever in admiration of these extraordinary, independent and mystical animals… The Egyptian’s were right to deify them, “the artist wrote in the caption of the video featuring the making of the artwork.

The artwork soon evoked a series of reactions from people online. Remember his pet cat, a person wrote, “My cat just died and she looked exactly like this, exactly. Thank you for this, it’s comforting." Another one expresses his appreciation by saying, “Stuff that AI can’t do". Whereas a third user commented, “This is awesome But. Why on earth is this account not called Pebblo Picasso?"

The comment section of this post is loaded with people posting such admiring and applauding remarks for the artist.

With over seven lakh views and still counting, the video is garnering widespread recognition.

Justin Bateman has also been featured in one of Forbes’ articles in 2022 for his exceptional talent. He has crafted pebble portraits of numerous well-known and celebrated individuals, including Lisa Manobal, Marilyn Monroe, and Cristiano Ronaldo.