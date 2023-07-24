This Rajasthan Eatery Sells Delicious Koftas At Rs 5 But Only Once Every 4 Years

If you remember, street food in our childhood was very inexpensive. But now due to inflation, it is difficult to find anything for Rs 5. But there is a place in India where street food could be devoured at a very small price. Barmer City in Rajasthan is situated near the India-Pakistan border. It is famous for the Goddess Jagdamba temple, an ancient site that according to archaeologists is at least 500 years old. The city is also famous for its annual cattle fair (Tilwara). Now, recently, the city is gaining attention for selling a delicious dish for only Rs 5.

Recently, Barmer has been gaining a lot of attention. A shop in this city sells two koftas for just Rs 5. But that is not all. What makes the eatery unique is that this shop opens just for one day every four years, and sells out all the food within a day. Reportedly, preparation for the food begins from dawn and hot koftas are served to the customers.

The kofta dish reportedly has dry fruits and pomegranate to elevate the taste quotient. The quality of the dish is never compromised and hence turns out to be quite delectable. As per reports, many devotees visit the Jasdesar Pond for a city parikrama (circumambulation) during the Purshottam month. These koftas are made for those thousands of visitors. A confectioner at Barmer said that almost half a dozen workers are required to make this dish.

As per reports, almost 38,000 koftas are prepared for this one-day service. It requires around 350 kgs or 3.5 quintals of potatoes, 200 kgs or 2 quintals of besan (gram flour) and 10 kg of pomegranate, cashew and raisin each. The recipe also calls for 350 kg or 3.5 quintals of spices. A confectioner named Kailashpuri informs that 3,500 koftas can be made from one quintal or 100 kgs of spices.

To make sure that the customers are served piping hot dishes of koftas, the workers begin preparation at 2 am and work for eight to ten hours by cooking it over two furnaces and sell for only Rs 5.