This Rajasthani Couple Transforms Junk Into Unique Items

Gautam Bharti and Avni Jain possess the unique ability to transform useless and old items such as worn tires, cans, and furniture, into a profitable venture. Instead of discarding these items or sending them to the junkyard, they have established a business model that not only generates income but also provides employment opportunities for tribal youth.

Gautam Bharti hails from Uttar Pradesh and initially worked as an innovative teacher in Delhi. In contrast, Avni, a fashion designer from Banswara, crossed paths with Gautam at an event. Combining Gautam’s imaginative thinking and Avni’s fashion design expertise, they embarked on a startup venture in a tribal region, which they named Hunar Tribal. Alongside this initiative, they provided training to local youth in repurposing junk and facilitated employment opportunities for them.

Gautam and Avni have gained recognition for their unique and captivating furniture designs that captivate people’s attention. They continue their collaboration with IIFL Foundation, Municipal Council Dungarpur, and Muskaan Sansthan. So far, they have transformed 3 tonnes of tires, over 3000 bottles, and 15000 kg of iron from discarded materials. Their creativity extends to repurposing various types of junk, ranging from creating school playgrounds and selfie points to crafting furniture.

Gautam shares his previous experience as a creative teacher in Delhi and Dehradun, but he always felt a sense of restlessness. Seeking inner peace, he established a training centre in Surata, Dungarpur four years ago. His objective was to offer training programs to tribal youth in the area, enabling them to find meaningful employment opportunities.

Simultaneously, Avni reveals her career path as a fashion designer, confessing her disinterest in working extensively on a laptop. Fate brought them together during a workshop, leading them to envision a collaborative partnership. Inspired by their encounter, they decided to join forces and commence their journey together.

